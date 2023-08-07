Soybeans Pushing Lower

Beans are working near their lows for the day with losses of more than 30 cents. The September contract is currently 3.4% weaker with a 47 1/4 cent loss to below the $14 mark. November futures are also below the $13 mark so far – the first time since June 29th. Front month Soymeal futures are trading $6.10 to $7.90/ton weaker so far. Soybean Oil futures are down by 1.6% to 2.4% with triple digit losses at midday.

USDA reported a private export sale this morning for 132k MT of new crop beans to China.

The weekly Export Inspections report had 281,857 MT of soybean exports for the week that ended 8/3. That was down 52k MT from last week and was 68% below the same week last year. Total soybean exports were marked at 50.799 MMT, or 1.867 bbu. That’s 6.9% lighter year/year.

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $14.15, down 29 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.99 1/1, down 39 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.38 3/4, down 48 1/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.95 1/4, down 38 cents,

