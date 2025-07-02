Soybeans Pushing Higher on Wednesday Morning

Soybeans are showing gains early on Wednesday morning. Futures came back to close with fractional gains across most front months on Tuesday, despite early weakness. Preliminary open interest was up 15,303 contracts on Tuesday. There were no deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 7 cents at $9.88 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $1.60 to $2.10 on the day, as Soy Oil was up 85 to 125 points. Another 927 contracts were issued for delivery overnight for July bean meal, with 424 for July bean oil.

Tuesday afternoon’s Fats & Oils report showed a total of 203.7 mbu of soybean crushed during May, which was a 0.65% increase from April and 6.3% above the same month last year. Stocks totaled 1.876 billion lbs, down 5.06% from the month prior and 14.3% below the same month in 2024.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Brazilian exports were estimated at 13.93 MMT in June according to ANEC, which was a 0.1 MMT increase from their previous number. StoneX estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 168.75 MMT, a 0.5 MMT increase from their prior number.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.24 3/4, up 1/2 cent, currently up 9 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.88 3/4, up 7 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.29 3/4, unch, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.27 1/4, up 1/4 cent, currently up 6 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.79 1/1, up 3 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.