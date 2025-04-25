Soybeans Pushing Higher on Thursday Following Lackluster Export Business

Soybeans are posting midday strength on Thursday, with gains of 3 to 7 cents. Nearbys are leading the charge. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price i up 7 3/4 cents at $9.98 ¼. Soymeal futures are down $2.70/ton lower, as Soy Oil futures were up 116 points on the session.

As a part of trade negotiations, Japan is considering buying more US soybeans to offset some demand lost to China. For reference, annual Japan soybean imports are 3-3.5 MMT, with historical US shipments to Japan between 2.1 to 2.6 MMT.

This morning’s Export Sales report tallied old crop soybean sales in the week that ended on April 17 at 277,012 MT, on the lower side of the expected 200,000 to 600,000 MT. That was back down from last week by 50.1% but still up 31.3% from the same week a year ago. Mexico was the top buyer of 87,800 MT, with 65,800 MT sold to the Netherlands. Sales for 2025/26 were at a net reduction of just 120 MT.

Meal sales came in at 176,178 MT in that week, near the low end of expectations of 150,000 to 400,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were at 12,380 MT, vs. estimate of 5,000 to 35,000 MT.

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.47 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.98 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.57, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.31, up 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.69 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

