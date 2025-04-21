Soybeans Pushing Higher on Monday Morning, with Specs Back to Net Long

Soybeans are trading with Monday morning gains of 4 to 6 cents. Futures fell lower on Thursday, with losses of 1 to 3 cents heading into the 3-day weekend. May beans were down 6 ¼ cents last week, as November was up 7 cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 2 cents at $9.85 3/4. Soymeal futures was back down 90 cents to $1.00/ton, as Soy Oil futures are up 32 to 38 points.

Commitment of Traders data tallied specs in soybean futures and options at a net long of 26,169 contracts on April 15, a move of 76,616 contracts from the previous net short position.

USDA Export Sales data showed a total of 554,806 MT of soybeans sold in the week ending on April 10. Total commitments are now 46.779 MMT, which is now 94% of the USDA export forecast and slightly lagging the 95% average pace.

International Grains Council data showed world soybean production for 2024/25 down 1 MMT from last month, as use was unch. That caused stocks to be trimmed by 1 MMT to 81 MMT. For the 2025/26 crop, projected output was up 1 MMT and consumption increased by the same. The stocks projection for new crop was steady at 83 MMT.

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.36 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.85 3/4, down 2 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.47 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.32 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.71 1/1, down 1 3/4 cents,

