Soybeans Pushing Higher Ahead of Export Sales Data

Soybeans are trading with Thursday AM gains of 4 to 6 cents. They closed out the Wednesday session with contracts up 7 ½ to 12 ¼ cents across the board. First notice day for November soybean futures is on Thursday, with a total of 97 deliveries issued. Wednesday’s preliminary open interest showed net new buying across most with exception of the November contract, up 17,871 contracts leaving out the 27,681 contract exodus for Nov ahead of FND. The average close for November soybean futures throughout October has been $10.04. That is $1.51 below the February base insurance price. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 12 cents at $9.24. Soymeal futures were mixed, with contracts anywhere within 20 cents of unchanged. Soy Oil futures were up 83 to 101 points on the day.

USDA reported private export sales of 132,000 MT to China, with another 132,000 MT to unknown destinations on Wednesday morning, both for 2024/25.

The weekly Export Sales report will be released on Thursday, with traders expecting to see 1.6 to 2.8 MMT in 2024/25 bookings in the week of 10/24. Analysts also estimate 2025/26 sales at 0 to 150,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are expected to be in a range of 100,000 to 400,000 MT in total, with bean oil in a range of 0 to 45,000 MT.

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $9.76 1/2, up 11 1/4 cents, currently up 6 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.24, up 12 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $9.91 1/4, up 12 1/4 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.21 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

