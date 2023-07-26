Soybeans Pushing Higher

Soybeans are trading back in the black by 1 to 4 cents, in the early Wednesday trade November had seen 13c losses. Soybean futures faded the Monday rally with 2 3/4 to 7 3/4 cent losses on a Turnaround Tuesday. November futures saw a -21 3/4 to +4 1/4 cent range on the day, but were still up by 18 cents for the week at close of business. The products firmed in the afternoon and ended the day higher. Nearby Soymeal futures closed 1.2% to 1.5% in the black, while Soybean Oil futures closed 27 to 57 points higher.

With the Grain Corridor closed, traders are again examining substitution trade for the restricted supply. Ukraine’s full year sunflower oil exports are forecast to reach 4.75 mmt for the 2023/24 MY. This represents 38% of the global sunflower oil trade, but is slightly less than 5% of the total vegetable oil trade. The IMF is estimating that global grain prices will rise 10-15% vs. the base case if the Grain Corridor remains closed for the year. For corn that would be 50-75 cents, but for soybeans it would be $1.50 to $2.20. Since the Corridor actually closed on July 17, November soybeans have risen from $13.17 to $14.19.

The weekly Crop Progress report had 70% of beans blooming as of 7/23. That was up from 56% last week and compares to 66% on average. NASS data had 35% of the crop setting pods, 4ppts ahead of average. Soybean conditions were converted to a Brugler500 score of 344. That was 2 points lower on the week.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $15.15 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $14.89 1/1, down 9 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.50 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $14.20, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

