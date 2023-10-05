Soybeans Pushing Downside into Export Sales

Soy futures are trading at or near their overnight lows with double digit losses into the weekly Export Sales report. Beans were mixed on Wednesday. The front months were mixed within 1 ½ cents of UNCH for the close. November sits at a net 2c loss for the week to date. Soymeal closed higher on the day, but remains just off the lowest prints since July ’22 as October is at a $7.20 loss for the week. Soybean Oil futures fell by triple digits on Wednesday, hurt by a sharp decline in crude oil, with biodiesel and soy oil guilty by association.

Analysts estimate FAS will confirm between 400k and 900k MT of soybean sales for the week that ended 9/28. New crop bookings are figured below 50k MT. The meal sales are estimated to be 100k MT of net cancelations and 50k MT of net new sales for the 22/23 season, with 225k to 525k MT sold for new crop. BO bookings are figured +/-10k MT for old crop, and less than 10k MT for new crop.

Refinitiv estimated Malaysian palm oil output at 18.4 MMT for 22/23, with 50.7 MMT for Indonesia. The initial 23/24 outlook will be released in their next update.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.73, up 1/4 cent, currently down 10 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.09 5/8, up 5/8 cent,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.92 1/4, up 1/4 cent, currently down 10 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.07 1/4, down 1/4 cent, currently down 10 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.