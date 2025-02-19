Soybeans Pulling Back on Wednesday

The soybean complex is back to weaker trade on Wednesday’s midday, with contracts down 4 to 5 cents. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price is 4 1/4 cents lower at $9.73. Soymeal futures are up 80 cents/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures back down 106 points on the session.
The average close for November soybean futures has been $10.57 so far this month. The average close during the month of February is used to determine the base crop insurance price. Last year was $11.55.
Brazil’s AgroConsult trimmed back their estimate for the country’s soybean crop by 1.1 MMT to 172.4 MMT.
Mar 25 Soybeans are at $10.34, down 4 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $9.73, down 4 1/4 cents,
May 25 Soybeans are at $10.50 1/2, down 5 cents,
Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.53, down 5 cents,
Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.53, down 5 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $9.89 1/1, down 5 cents,
