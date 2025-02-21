News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Pulling Back on Friday

February 21, 2025 — 06:06 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are fading into the weekend, with contracts down 3 to 8 cents so far at midday, led by the nearbys. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price is 7 ½ cents lower at $9.78 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $1.20/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures back down 72 points. March options expire today.

Export Sales data was pushed back to this morning, as a total of 480,278 MT of soybeans were sold during the week of 2/13, at the top end of the 100,000 and 500,000 MT estimates. That was above the previous week (+158.9%) and well above the same week last year. China was the buyer of 101,200 MT, with 75,700 MT sold to Egypt and 73,800 MT to Mexico. Sales for new crop were just 19,342 MT, split between Mexico and Japan. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 316,907 MT in that week, which was a 4-week low and in the middle of the 200,000-600,000 MT estimates. Vietnam was the buyer of 177,600 MT, with 32,300 MT. Bean oil bookings were near the top end of 25,000 MT estimates, totaling 19,408 MT.

Argentina’s soybean crop was estimated at 17% excellent by Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, up 2% from the prior week, all from of the poor category at 34%.

Mar 25 Soybeans  are at $10.38, down 7 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.78 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.56 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.58, down 3 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.94, down 3 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.