Soybeans Pulling Back from Early Strength

Soybeans are showing 5 to 6 cent midday gains on Tuesday, pulling off double digit strength early in the session. Preliminary open interest showed a rotation of ownership, up 1,268 contracts, as Nov was down by 1,031 contracts and January was up 3,226 contracts. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up 5 cents at $9.83 ½. Soymeal futures are showing $2.30 to $2.50/ton losses. Soy Oil futures are up 124 to 139 points at midday.

NASS reported the US bean crop at 65% dropping leaves by September 22, ahead of the 57% average pace, with harvest 13% complete and 5% faster than normal. Rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene are expected to bring rains to the Eastern Corn Belt over the next week, putting a slowdown to harvest.

Condition ratings were unchanged across the board at 64% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 362. Crop ratings in IL and IN were down 3 points, with OH dropping 13 points, ND and MN slipping 1 point. Ratings in IA and MO were up 1 point, as SD was up 10 points.

ANEC expects to see the Brazilian soybean exports at 5.82 MMT in September, a slight reduction from last week’s estimate.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.44 1/4, up 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.83 1/2, up 5 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.62 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.88, up 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.83 1/2, up 5 cents,

