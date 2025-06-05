Soybeans Pulling Back Ahead of Exprt Sales Release

Soybeans are trading with contracts down 2 to 5 cents. The soybean market saw Wednesday gains of 3 to 5 cents at the close, pulling back off some intraday highs. Preliminary open interest was down 5,900 contracts for July, with the rest up a combined 8,680 contracts. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was up 4 3/4 cents to $10.00. Soymeal futures were $1.90 to $2.60/ton higher, as Soy Oil were mixed, with 6 point losses to 2 point gains.

Export Sales data will be out shortly, with the trade looking for 100,000 to 500,000 MT in 2024/25 soybean sales and 0 to 100,000 MT for new crop business. Soybean meal sales are seen at 200,000 MT to 700,000 MT, with 5,000 to 35,000 MT for soybean oil in the week of 5/29.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Brazilian soybean exports are expected to total 12.55 MMT in June according to ANEC estimates, which would be below the 13.83 MMT in the same month last year.

While the next week is looking wetter for parts of KS and stretching over to the Eastern Corn Belt, a pocket of expected dryness is over much of NE, and parts of eastern IA, southern MN, and southeast SD, which extends past 7 days in some forecasts.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.45, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.00, up 4 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.38 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.25, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.66 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.