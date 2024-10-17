Soybeans Pull Out Gains on Thursday

Soybeans faced early weakness on Thursday, but bulls fought back to close the day with contracts up 1 ¾ to 8 ¾ cents as Nov was narrowing some spreads. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 9 1/2 cents at $9.30. Soymeal futures were mixed, with front months up 30 cents to $4.40/ton on the day. Soy Oil contracts were up 30 to 91 points on the session. The average close for November soybean futures so far in October is $10.19. That is $1.36 below the February base insurance price.

Export Sales data is expected to show soybean sales of between 1 and 2.2 MMT in the week that ended on 10/10 for 2024/25 and 0-50,000 MT for 2025/26. Soybean meal sales are seen between 150,000 and 350,000 MT, with bean oil expected at 0 to 20,000 MT.

International Grains Council raised their world soybean production total by 2 MMT to 421 MMT, with their 2024/25 ending stocks projection increased by 4 MMT to 86 MMT.

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $9.88 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.30, up 9 1/2 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $9.98, up 4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.24, up 2 cents,

