Soybeans Posts Mixed Trade on Tuesday

The soybean market closed mixed on Tuesday, with front months showing bulls battling back and up 1 to 2 ¼ cents and new crop November down ¾ cent. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was up 2 1/4 cents at $9.74 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.80 to $2.10/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 25 to 30 points on the day.

Brazil’s soybean crop is pegged at 36.4% harvested according to CONAB, lagging the same harvest pace last year of 38%. February soybean exports are estimated at 9.35 MMT, according to ANEC estimates, down from the 9.72 MMT estimate prior.

Commodity Bulletin:

EU soybean imports have been reported at 8.95 MMT from July 1 to Sunday, according to the European Commission, up from 8.03 MMT last year.

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.31 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.74 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.48 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.51, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash was $9.86 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

