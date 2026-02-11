Soybeans Posting Tuesday Gains Despite USDA Raising Brazilian Production

Soybeans are trading with 10 to 11 cent gains so far on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 10 ½ cents at $10.55. Soymeal futures are $2.40 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures are 37 to 38 points in the green on the day.
WASDE data from this morning indicated no adjustments to the US ending stocks projection, which was left at 350 mbu.
Of the major world adjustments Brazil was raised by 2 MMT as expected to 180 MMT, with Argentina left at 48.5 MMT. The World Ag Outlook Board also raised the world ending stocks number by 1.10 MMT to 125.51 MMT.
Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.21 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $10.55, up 10 1/2 cents,
May 26 Soybeans are at $11.36, up 11 cents,
Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.47 3/4, up 11 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
