Stocks

Soybeans Posting Midday Weakness

September 30, 2025 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans posted steady to 3 ½ cent lower trade to close the Monday session, led by the front month weakness. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3 1/2 cents lower at $9.34 1/4. Soymeal futures were down 70 cents in nearby October, with other contracts 80 cents to $2.20/ton higher, with Soy Oil futures down 45 to 54 points. Losses in the crude oil market from a potential Israeli/Hamas ceasefire pressured bean oil.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed a 79% of the US soybean crop listed as dropping leaves, 2 points ahead of normal. Harvest was tallied at 19%, lagging the 20% average pace. Condition ratings were up 1% to 62% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index improving 3 points to 361. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 593,956 MT (21.82 mbu) during the week ending on September 25. That was 5% above the same week last year but a drop of 13.1% from last week. Germany was the top destination of 128,961 MT, with 72,076 MT headed to Turkey, as China has yet to show up in the report. Despite that, marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 2.246 MMT (82.53 mbu) since September 1, which is now 16.4% above the same period last year and the largest in the last 5 years.

Analysts are looking for NASS to show September 1 soybean stocks at 325 mbu in the Tuesday Grain Stocks report. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg range from 295 to 366 mbu.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 3.2% planted as of Thursday, ahead of the 2% from the same week last year.

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.10 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.34 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.29 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.45 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.