Soybeans Posting Midday Strength on Wednesday

Soybeans are trading with contracts up 3 to 6 cent gains so far on Wednesday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is 3 1/2 cents at $9.87 1/4. Soymeal futures are trading with $2.80/ton gains, with Soy Oil futures are up 13 points at midday.

The CME will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday, with a normal Thursday close and Sunday night open.

Overnight, the US raise the tariff total on China to 245%. China has not responded though they have previously indicated they would not be raising their tariffs from the last hike. The market failed to show much reaction to the overnight news.

USDA will release their Export Sales report on Thursday morning, with analysts expecting to see 100,000 to 800,000 MT of soybean business in the week of April 10 for old crop. Sales for 2025/26 are estimated at 0-150,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are pegged in a range of 145,000 and 450,000 MT, with bean oil 0 to 50,000 MT.

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.40, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.87 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.51 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.34 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.73 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

