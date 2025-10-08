Soybeans Posting Midday Gains on Tuesday

Soybeans are showing some gains on Tuesday, with contracts up 4 to 6 cents across the front months at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 5 1/2 cents higher at $9.45 1/4. Soymeal futures are down 60 cents to $1.90. Soy Oil futures are up 29 to 44 points on the day. There were 186 October meal deliveries overnight, with 4 issued for October bean oil.

No US harvest update from NASS was given on Monday afternoon due to the government shutdown. Traders expected to see harvest near 39% complete by 10/5, with conditions expected to decline 1% to 61% gd/ex.

Brazil’s trade ministry showed the soybean export total during September at 7.34 MMT, which was a 21.39% drop from August but still 20.15% above the same period last year.

The European Commission tallies the 2025/26 EU soybean imports at 3.28 MMT from July 1 to October 5, which is behind the 3.41 MMT in the same period last year. Meal imports have totaled 4.77 MMT, behind the 4.8 MMT in that same time frame last year.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.23 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.45 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.40 3/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.55 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

