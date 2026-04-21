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Soybeans Posting Midday Gains Following Bean Oil Rally

April 21, 2026 — 09:03 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are rallying on Tuesday, with bean oil continuing to pull the market higher. Futures are up 9 to 11 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 9 3/4 cents at $11.11 1/4. Soymeal futures are down 30 to 70 cents on the day, with Soy Oil futures up 220 to 240 points. 

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop was pegged at 12% planted by April 19. That is well above the 5% average pace for this time of year and the 7% from last year. By state, just IA, MI, and WI were the only states below the average planting pace. 

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May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.75 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.11 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.91 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.68 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.06, up 10 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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