Soybeans Posting Gains as Argentine Export Tax Reinstated

Soybeans are trading with 6 to 7 cent gains across the front months on Thursday morning. Futures closed out Wednesday with losses of 1 to 3 ¼ cents across the board, pulling off the early session gains. Preliminary open interest rose 2,974 contracts on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 cents lower at $9.33 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $1 to $3.40 on the day, with Soy Oil futures closing 1 to 6 points lower.

Argentina’s suspension of export taxes was lifted overnight, due to hitting the $7 billion target in exports within the first couple days. A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson urged the US to eliminate “unreasonable tariffs” when asked on the lack of soybean purchases from the US overnight.

Export Sales data will be released on this morning, as traders are looking for between 0.6 and 1.6 MMT in soybean sales in the week of 9/18. Meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 450,000 MT in total, with bean oil between net reductions of 10,000 and sales of 30,000 MT.

Brazilian soybean exports for September are expected to total 7.15 MMT according to ANEC, which is a 0.38 MMT drop from the estimate last week.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.09, down 3 cents, currently up 6 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.33 3/4, down 3 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.28 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 6 ¼ cents

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.44 3/4, down 3 cents, currently up 6 ½ cents

