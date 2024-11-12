Soybeans Posting Double Digit Midday Losses, with Pressure from Bean Oil

Soybeans are trading with Tuesday midday losses of 13 to 17 cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 16 1/4 cents at $9.52 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $1.30/ton. Soy Oil futures are in freefall mode, with losses of 216 points. Malaysian palm oil futures were weaker overnight, adding pressure to the soybean oil market.

Export Inspections data showed 2.278 MMT (83.7 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 11/7. That was down 1.3% from last week, but 13.3% above the same week last year. Of that total, 1.588 MMT was headed to China, with 174,913 MT on its way to Egypt and 158,886 MT to Vietnam. Marketing year shipments have totaled 15.228 MMT (559.5 mbu), which is up 5.9% from the same time period last year.

Brazilian exports in November are expected to total 2.81 MMT according to ANEC estimates, which is a 0.36 MMT increase from the prior week’s estimate.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $9.98 3/4, down 13 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.52 1/2, down 16 1/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.05 3/4, down 16 1/2 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.31 1/4, down 17 1/2 cents,

