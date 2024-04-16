News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Posting Double Digit Losses Amid Product Pressure

April 16, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are trading lower across the board on Tuesday, as front months are down 8 ½ to 11 ½ cents at midday. Soymeal futures are also in the red, with losses of $2.10 to $2.40.  Soy Oil is showing 63 to 64 point losses. 

USDA’s Crop Progress report indicated 3% of the US soybean crop was planted as of April 14, even with last year’s pace and 2% above the 5-year average. Progress was only picked up in 10 of the 18 states, but this that had any measured pace were well above normal, with AR 18% above the average and MO 7% faster than normal. Of the ‘I’ states,  IL was at 4% complete with IA 2% planted. 

May 24 Soybeans  are at $11.46 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $10.93 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans  are at $11.61 1/4, down 10 3/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  are at $11.58 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash   is at $10.95 3/4, down 8 7/8 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.