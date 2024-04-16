Soybeans Posting Double Digit Losses Amid Product Pressure

Soybeans are trading lower across the board on Tuesday, as front months are down 8 ½ to 11 ½ cents at midday. Soymeal futures are also in the red, with losses of $2.10 to $2.40. Soy Oil is showing 63 to 64 point losses.

USDA’s Crop Progress report indicated 3% of the US soybean crop was planted as of April 14, even with last year’s pace and 2% above the 5-year average. Progress was only picked up in 10 of the 18 states, but this that had any measured pace were well above normal, with AR 18% above the average and MO 7% faster than normal. Of the ‘I’ states, IL was at 4% complete with IA 2% planted.

May 24 Soybeans are at $11.46 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.93 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans are at $11.61 1/4, down 10 3/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $11.58 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.95 3/4, down 8 7/8 cents,

