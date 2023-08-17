Soybeans Posting Another Double Digit Gain

Soybean futures showing a 6 ½ cent move in nearby September, but 10 to 12 ½ cent gains in other contracts at midday. Soymeal futures are backing off $4.40 in nearby September, with front month Soybean Oil futures up 89 points.

Weekly Export Sales data showed old crop bean bookings backing off last week’s large total to 93,616 MT, which is normal for this point in the marketing year. New crop sales improved and exceeded expectations, coming in at 1.408 MMT, the second largest this year. China was the larger buyer of 940,000 MT, with ‘unknown’ in for another 258,000 MT.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 126,413 for 22/23 shipment, with 23/24 totaling 220,535 MT, both below the previous week. Soybean oil continues their poor export performance, as much of the product put towards domestic use, as just 737 MT in total sales was reported. Commitments for the 22/23 MY (which ends in at the end of September) are down 81.6% from a year ago.

The International Grains Council released their monthly balance sheet update, trimming new crop soybean production by 2 MMT to 398 MMT, with the carryout up 1 at 64 MMT on a larger 22/23 carryover.

