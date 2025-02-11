News & Insights

Soybeans Post Mixed Reaction to USDA Data

February 11, 2025 — 11:06 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Soybeans are holding steady on Tuesday’s midday, with the nearbys down 1 to 2 cents and new crop November up a penny at midday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 1 1/4 cent at $9.86 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $2.50/ton, with Soy Oil futures 77 points higher. Gains in crude oil futures are supportive to the latter. 

The monthly WASDE report was released this morning, with USDA leaving the S&D alone at 380 mbu. The cash average price from USDA showed a 10 cent drop to $10.10.

South American data had a few changes as Brazil was left unchanged at 169 MMT, compared to estimates calling for an increase. Argentina production was down 3 MMT to 49 MMT, citing the persistent heat and dryness. World stocks of beans were slashed by another 4.03 MMT to 124.34 MMT, thanks to the Argentina number. 

Mar 25 Soybeans  are at $10.48 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.86 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.64 1/2, down 1 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.58 1/2, up 1 cent,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.94 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

