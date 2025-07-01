Soybeans Post Marginally Mixed Trade on USDA Report Day

Soybeans closed the Monday session mixed with nearby contracts down 3 ¾ cents and new crop up 2 to 3 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 3 3/4 cents at $9.81 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 20 cents to $1.30 higher on the day, as Soy Oil was up 6 to 17 points.

A private export sale of 204,000 MT of soybean meal was reported by the USDA this morning for 2025/26 to unknown destinations.

The NASS Crop Progress report tallied 94% of the US soybean crop emerged, with 17% blooming and 3% setting pods, both 1 point ahead of the 5-year average pace. Crop ratings were steady at 66% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index improving 1 point on a shift from good to excellent at 368.

USDA released their Grain Stocks report this morning, showing 1.007 mbu of soybean stocks on June 1. That was 37 mbu larger compared to the year prior and well above estimates of 974 mbu. The annual Acreage report showed 83.38 million acres of soybeans planted, which was shy of the trade estimates of 83.5 million soybean acres and 115,000 acres below the March Prospective Plantings report.

Export Inspections data showed 224,787 MT (8.26 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week that ended on June 26, which was up 11.4% from the week prior, but still down 29.7% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 113,190 MT, with 38,485 MT headed to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 45.851 MMT (1.685 bbu) since September 1, 10.3% larger yr/yr.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.24 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.81 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.29 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.27, up 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.76 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

