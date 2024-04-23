News & Insights

Soybeans Post Gains with Planting Delays Expected Later This Week

April 23, 2024

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Soybean futures posted gains of as little as fractionally to as much as 6 ¼ cents on Tuesday. Soymeal turned around on midday weakness to close with contracts up 90 cents to $1.40/ton, with Soy Oil rallying 15 to 24 points. 

Soybean planting is off to a decent start, with just OH and IN of the 18 major states lagging the normal pace. IL was 5% above normal, with IA moving at a 6% faster than average pace and MO already 16% planted vs. the 3% average. 

Precip across much of the US soybean growing region later this week and into the weekend may put a hold on the speedy planting pace. 

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.67 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.15 1/4, up 7 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.82, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.74, up 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.10 3/8, up 2 1/4 cents,

