Soybeans Picking Up Momentum into Day Session

Soybean futures are starting off Thursday with strength, as Nov is currently up 5 ¾ cents and the back months are fractionally higher. Overnight, Nov beans kept from -2 to +6 ¾ cents. Beans closed 6 to 14 ¼ cents in the black on Wednesday. November contract settled comfortably above the $13 mark for the day, despite attempts to push it back lower. Nov has closed at an average of $12.74 so far through the month of October, $1.02 below the Spring insurance price. Soymeal futures led the rally with 2.5% to 3.5% gains on the session. For December meal, that was the highest price seen since August 30. Soybean Oil futures finished the session with 49 to 57 point losses.

Analyst expectations for the weekly Export Sales report range from 950k to 1.625 MMT for old crop bean sales during the week that ended 10/12. New crop bookings are estimated to be below 125k MT. Soymeal bookings are expected to come in between 150k and 550k MT. Soy oil weekly sales are expected to be below 10k MT.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.11, up 14 1/4 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.53 3/4, up 14 7/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.29 1/4, up 13 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.40, up 10 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

