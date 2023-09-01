Soybeans Off Highs, still in the Black at Midday

Current soybean quotes are 14 cents off their intra day highs, but are fractionally to 5 ¼ cents in the black. Through the month of August, November futures were up 37 cents, though the contract is looking at a 17 cent loss for the week so far. Soymeal futures are in the red at midday, with losses of $2.70 to $3.40/ton. October meal saw a $40 range in August, but closed only $3.10 higher for the month. Soybean Oil futures are up by triple digits at midday. USDA cited the B100 cash price as 13 cents weaker for the week in MN at $5.02/gal.

The daily reporting system flashed another 198k MT new crop soybean sale to unknown destinations this morning.

The monthly soy crush data from NASS is expected to show 184 mbu of beans were processed in July.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 50,665 MT of net cancelations for 2022/23 shipment. That came as China’s 52.6k MT purchase was offset by cancelations from Mexico and unknown. The accumulated commitments at 53.42 MMT or 1.963 bbu. New crop business came in at 1.124 MMT which was within the expected range and included 575k MT of previously announced business. The total forward book sits at 12.9 MMT, compared to 20.5 MMT LY.

The Monthly Biofuel Capacity and Feedstock report showed June soy oil use up 6% vs. May, at a record 1.207 bil. lbs. YTD BO use hit 8.81 billion lbs. by the end of June, up ~17% from last year.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.60 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $13.12 1/2, down 28 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.71 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.85 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.