Soybeans Net Higher after WASDE

The soybean futures market stayed beneath their highs from early in the Wednesday session, but closed near at the high for Thursday with 40+ cent gains to erase the post report selloff. November futures are at a net 52 cent for the week’s net move into Friday. Soymeal futures were 2.7% higher with double digit gains. Soy oil futures also recovered 2.1% to 2.5% on Thursday, as August closed at the highest mark since November. July soy futures expire at the close tomorrow.

Canadian Canola Prices nearly set new highs for the year on Thursday with a 2% rally to $814.40 CAD/MT – as the recent rains continue to miss Canadian fields.

Brazil’s CONAB unexpectedly trimmed their soybean output – mainly with a 1.5 MMT loss in RGDS, for a 154.566 MMT figure. USDA left their estimate at 156 MMT in the WASDE report, despite a few analysts looking for an increase.

USDA announced a 315,704 MT sale of new crop soybeans this morning via mandatory announcement. Weekly FAS data showed 80,587 MT of old crop beans were sold for export during the week that ended 7/6. Traders were expecting less than 300k MT going in. New crop sales were reported at 209k MT for the week, and were within estimates. The forward book was set at 4.153 MMT ahead of the 23/24 season – compared to 13.85 MMT at the same time last year.

Weekly Export Sales data showed soymeal business was 54,540 MT for old crop and 118,134 MT for NMY. Soybean oil saw net cancelations of 6k MT for the week that ended 7/6.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.84 3/4, up 40 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $14.87 1/2, up 32 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.99, up 43 1/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.69 3/4, up 42 cents,

