Soybeans Nearing Double Digit Gains at Midday

Soybeans are showing 9 to 10 cents across most contracts so far at midday, with exception to soo to expire September. There were 10 deliveries issued against September soybeans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 9 1/4 cents at $9.57. Soymeal futures are up $2.60 to $6.60, with Soy Oil futures steady to 29 points higher. The CME reported another 96 September soybean meal deliveries issued, with none reported for bean oil.

The weekly Export Sales release from USDA showed 541,055 MT in the week of 9/4, on the low end of analysts estimates of 0.4 and 1.6 MMT of 2025/26. A total 767,049 MT of unshipped 2024/25 sales were carried over to the new marketing year. Total commitments start out the 2025/26 MY at 9.12 MMT, the second lowest Going back to the 09/10 MY, behind 2019/20. There were 67,849 MT of 2024/25 sales reported late to China

Soybean meal sales were in the middle of analysts estimates of 50,000 to 900,000 MT in that week at 357,463 MT, with bean oil at net reductions of 6,421 MT, below expectations of between 0 and 16,000 MT.

Argentina soybean production is estimated to total 47 MMT, which would be down 2.5 MMT from last year according to the Rosario Grain Exchange on lower acres. CONAB raised their 2024/25 soybean crop estimates by 1.92 MMT to 171.47 MMT this morning.

Sep 25 Soybeans are at $10.05 1/2, down 6 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.57, up 9 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.34 3/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.53 3/4, up 9 cents,

