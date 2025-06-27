Soybeans Near Unchanged on Thursday, as Meal Continues Slide

Soybeans are trading with fractional to 3 cents lower across the front months on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 2 cents at $9.77 1/4. Soymeal futures are another $4.70/ton lower, hitting the lowest prices on the front month chart since 2016. Soy Oil up 46 points on the day.

USDA reported a private export sale of 110,000 MT of soybeans to Egypt this morning for 2024/25 shipment.

Export Sales data from this morning tallied 402,931 MT of 2024/25 soybeans sold in the week ending on June 19, in the middle of traders expecting to see between 200,000 and 600,000 MT. That was back down from the week prior, but still up 42.4% from the same week in 2024. The Netherlands was the top buyer of 63,400 MT, with Mexico in from 60,600 MT and 60,000 MT sold to Egypt. New crop sales exceeded the expected 0 to 150,000 MT at 156,153 MT in sales, the third highest in the MY. Mexico was the buyer of 57,200 MT, with 55,000 MT sold to unknown destinations.

Sales for soybean meal were just 93,945 MT for 2024/25 and 166,129 MT for 2025/26, totaling 260,074 MT and on the low side of the expected 100,000 and 650,000 MT. Soybean oil sales were 4,023 MT, on the low side of the estimate of net reductions of 10,000 MT to net sales of 34,000 MT.

The June Acreage report will be out on Monday with the trade looking for 83.5 million acres of soybean planted this spring, which matches the March Planting Intentions report. The range of estimates is 82 to 85 million acres.

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.22 1/4, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.77 1/4, down 2 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.26 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.16 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.65 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

