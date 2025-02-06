Soybeans Near Unchanged on Thursday

The soybean market is trading with contracts fractionally mixed at midday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 1/2 cents at $9.95 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $1.40/ton, with Soy Oil futures 3 points higher.

This morning in his senate confirmation hearing, USTR nominee stated there would be a review of the Phase One trade deal with China and is prepared to enforce it. Futures pulled off their morning lows.

USDA’s Export Sales report indicated a total of 387,718 MT of soybean sales in the week ending on 1/30, a 4-week low and on the low end of the 0.3-1.1 MMT estimates for 2024/25. Sales were down 11.5% from the previous week, but up 87.9% from the same week last year. China was the buyer of 208,700 MT, with the Netherlands purchasing 125,200 MT. There was 262,800 MT in net reductions for unknow, likely switched to a destination.

Meal sales totaled 530,553 MT in the week of January 30, on the high end of the 200,000-550,000 MT estimates and a MY high. Soybean oil sales totaled 2,188 MT in that week, between the estimates of net cancellations of 15,000 MT to sales of 30,000 MT.

Mar 25 Soybeans are at $10.56 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $9.95 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.72 1/4, down 0 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.62 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $9.98 1/1, down 1/4 cent,

