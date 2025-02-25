Soybeans Near Steady at Midday

The soybean market has pulled off the early morning lows, with contracts up 1 ½ cents in the March and fractionally to 5 cents lower in other contracts. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price is up 1 ½ cents at $9.74. Soymeal futures are up $2.20/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 22 points at midday.

Brazil’s soybean crop is pegged at 36.4% harvested according to CONAB, lagging the same harvest pace last year of 38%. Dr. Michael Cordonnier estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 170 MMT, down 1 MMT from his prior number. The Argentina output estimate was left alone at 48 MMT.

Commodity Bulletin:

EU soybean imports have been reported at 8.95 MMT from July 1 to Sunday, according to the European Commission, up from 8.03 MMT last year.

Mar 25 Soybeans are at $10.30 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.74, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.46 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.48 3/4, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.83 1/1, down 4 cents,

