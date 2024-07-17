News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Mixed on Wednesday, with Old Crop Aided by Meal

July 17, 2024 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are down 3 to up 7 cents around midday on Wednesday, with old crop bids well supported but new crop under some pressure.  Soybeans had closed higher on Tuesday.  by 1 ¼ to 12 1/2 cents.  CME Final numbers indicated that soybean open interest rose 2,797 contracts to reach a one month high.  August action was short covering, with options expiration fast approaching. September and November suggested net new buying interest. Soymeal futures are mixed today, with nearby months up $1.70/ton or so while the 2025 versions are $1 or more lower.  Soy Oil futures are 24 to 68 lower, with August an outlier at -24 points. 

ABIOVE, the Brazilian crusher association, put it’s Brazilian bean crop estimate at 153.2 MMT, actually slightly above USDA.  CONAB is still down at 147.34 MMT, so there is some disagreement within Brazil about crop size!

Trade ideas for US weekly export sales last week (through July 11) are running 200,000 to 400,000 MT. 

Aug 24 Soybeans  are at $10.96, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.67 1/4, up 7 cents,

Sep 24 Soybeans  are at $10.36 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans  are at $10.55 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.88 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.