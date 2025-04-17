Soybeans Mixed to Start Thursday Trade

Soybeans are sticking close to unchanged on Thursday morning, with contracts up 1 ½ to down ½ cents. Beans posted gains of 2 to 4 cents across most contracts on Wednesday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 3 cents at $9.87 3/4. Soymeal futures closed with $2.40 to $3.30/ton gains, as Soy Oil futures were up 15 to 24 points. The CME will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday, with a normal Thursday close and Sunday night open.

USDA will release their Export Sales report this morning, with analysts expecting to see 100,000 to 800,000 MT of soybean business in the week of April 10 for old crop. Sales for 2025/26 are estimated at 0-150,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are pegged in a range of 145,000 and 450,000 MT, with bean oil 0 to 50,000 MT.

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.38 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.87 3/4, up 3 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.50 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.34 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

New Crop Cash was $9.73 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

