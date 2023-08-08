Soybeans Mixed So Far

The bean futures are mixed, with 2 3/4 cent gains in the new crop contracts at midday. August and September are still in the red, though losses are limited to 2 1/2 cents so far. The products are mostly lower at midday, but off their lows and trading mixed as well. Soymeal futures are within $1 of UNCH at midday. Soybean Oil futures are trading +/- 4 points of UNCH.

Chinese Customs data showed 9.73 MMT of bean imports for July. That took their YTD total to 62.3 MMT, a 15% increase from 2022’s volume. Dalian Soybean Prices were mixed as No.1 faded to 4,973 yuan/MT but the Sep No.2 contract was stronger to 4,850 – a contract high. New crop import quality has gained 900 yuan/MT relative to domestic quality since March.

Brazil’s Safras and Mercado reported 76% of the 22/23 soybean crop has been sold, compared to 80% last season and 84% on average. Sales for 23/24 delivery were marked at 14% compared to 24% on average.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF has rainfall from the Gulf through Nebraska. The heaviest concentrations will be in TN/KY/S. IL /S.E. MO with upwards of 3-4”. Northeast Iowa through the Dakotas will stay mostly dry, though S.W. IA will see 1” over the week.

Analyst estimates for USDA soybean yield range 50.5 bpa to 52, with 51.4 bpa representing the average. USDA was at 52 bpa for their July WASDE. The average guess for total soybean production is down 38 mbu from July to 4.252 billion.

The weekly Crop Progress update showed 90% of soybeans were blooming and 66% was setting pods through 8/6. Conditions improved by 5 points vs. last week to 345 on the Brugler500 Index.

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $14.12, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.06, down 1/2 cent,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.46 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.05 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

