Soybeans Mixed as Products Diverge

Soybean futures are showing mixed action, as July is down 1 ¼ cents and new crop contracts are 2 to 4 cents in the green. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is 1 1/4 cents lower to $10.19 1/4. Soymeal futures are falling $7.70/ton, as the EPA announcement is not friendly for the other by-product. Soy Oil is again leading the charge, up 398 points and using the expanded 450 point limits.

Export Inspections data showed soybean shipments at 215,803 MT (7.93 mbu) during the week of June 12. That was down 61.4% from the previous week and 36.7% below the same week last year. Of that total, 58,284 MT was headed to Germany, with 46,091 MT to South Korea, and 41,147 MT shipped to Mexico. Marketing year shipments are now 45.416 MMT (1.669 bbu), an increase of 11.1% from the same week last year.

NOPA data from this morning showed a total of 192.83 million bushels of soybeans crushed among members during May, coming shy of estimates. That was a record for the month and 5.01% larger than last year, as well as 1.37% above the April total. Soybean oil stock were down 10.02% from last month at 1.37 billion gallons, which was 20.34% below last year.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report from CFTC showed a total of 17,038 contracts added to the managed money net long position as of June 10th. That net long was 25,639 contracts as of Tuesday.

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.68 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.19 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.71, up 2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.58 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.03 3/4, down 3 cents,

