Soybeans Mixed in Early Wednesday Action

August 27, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with mixed action on Wednesday morning. Futures closed the Tuesday session with some slight turnaround action, as contracts were up 1 to 3 ¼ cents.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 1 ¼ cents at $9.77 1/4. Soymeal futures posted gains of $1.50 to $3.30 on Tuesday. Soy Oil futures were down 78 to 155 points.

A Chinese trade official is heading to D.C. this week for meetings with US trade reps according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Crop Progress data from NASS on Monday afternoon showed condition ratings  up 1% to 69% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index 1 point higher to 374. Ratings in IL dropped 7 points, with IA slipping 6, and ND down 2. There was some improvement in fringe states, with NE up 5, and OH up 8. The Eastern growing regions are looking to see continued dryness this next week.

ANEC estimates the August Brazilian soybean exports at 8.9 MMT, which was a drop of 0.04 MMT from the previous projection. 

Sep 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.28 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.77 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.49 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.69 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

New Crop Cash  was $9.71 1/1, up 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

