Soybeans Manage to Hold Gains at the Close

September 25, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Soybeans faded off the morning gains, as contracts settled with gains of just 3 to 4 ½ cents across the board. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 3 1/4 cents at $9.81 1/4. Soymeal futures posted $2.40 to $3.40/ton losses. Soy Oil futures were rallying 104 t 150 points into the close.

Rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene are expected to bring rains to the Eastern Corn Belt over the next week, putting a slowdown to harvest. NASS left condition ratings unchanged across the board at 64% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 362 on Monday. Crop ratings in IL and IN were down 3 points, with OH dropping 13 points, ND and MN slipping 1 point. Ratings in IA and MO were up 1 point, as SD was up 10 points.

Soybean stocks as of September 1 are expected to be tallied at 351 mbu ahead of the Grain Stocks report next Monday. Trade estimates are in a rage of 323 to mbu. 

ANEC expects to see the Brazilian soybean exports at 5.82 MMT in September, a slight reduction from last week’s estimate. 

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $10.42 1/4, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.81 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.60 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.86 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

