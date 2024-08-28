Soybeans Off Lows, But Still Weaker at Wednesday’s Midday

Soybeans are posting losses of 6 to 8 cents so far on Wednesday. Soymeal futures are down $5 per ton in the September contracts. Soy Oil contracts futures are up 31 points in September.

A private export sale of 264,000 MT of soybeans were sold to China this morning for 2024/25 shipment.

Canadian canola production was pegged at 19.5 MMT according to Statistics Canada data released this morning. That was up 1.6% from last year and above the 19.2 MMT estimates. Soybean production was tallied at 7.15 MMT, slightly below the 7.2 MMT estimates but up 2.4% above last year.

Sep 24 Soybeans are at $9.60, down 7 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.31 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $9.80, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans are at $10.11 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.22 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

