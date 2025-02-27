News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Lower As Products Slipping

February 27, 2025 — 12:34 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are under pressure on Wednesday, with contracts down 5 to 7 cents midday. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price is down 5 1/4 cents at $9.68 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $1.80 to $2.10/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 59 points on the day.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales data will be published tomorrow morning, with the trade range of estimates looking for 2024/25 sales at 200,000 to 600,000 MT in the week that ended on February 20. New crop sales are estimated to be 0-50,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are expected to be 200,000 to 525,000 MT, with bean oil bookings in a range of 0-30,000 MT.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Mar 25 Soybeans  are at $10.25 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.68 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.42, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.46, down 5 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.81 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.