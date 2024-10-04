Soybeans Lower at Friday’s Midday

Soybeans are trading with midday losses of 5 to 6 cents so far on Friday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 5 3/4 cents at $9.77 1/4. Soymeal is down 80 cents to $2.20/ton across the nearby contracts. Soy Oil futures are down 48 points on the day in the October contract.

A private export sale of 116,000 MT of soybeans was reported to China by the USDA this morning through their daily reporting system.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report export commitments at 18.942 MMT, up 3% from last year. That is also 38% of the USDA export projection, compared to the 47% average pace for this time of year.

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.40 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.77 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.58 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.88, down 5 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.96 1/4, unch,

