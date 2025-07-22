Soybeans Losses Extend to Tuesday AM Trade

Soybeans are down 4 to 7 cents so far on Tuesday morning. Futures failed to see much buying out of the weekend, as contracts were down 9 to 13 cents at the close. Preliminary open interest was up 1,685 contracts in Monday, suggesting new selling interest. The cmdtyView national average new crop Cash Bean price is down 10 cents today at $9.76 1/4. Soymeal futures were up a dime. Soy Oil was 23 to 27 higher in the front months.

The Monday afternoon Crop Progress report from USDA showed a total of 62% of the US bean crop blooming, with 26% setting pods. Condition ratings slipped 2% to 68% in good/excellent categories, as the Brugler500 was down 2 points to 373.

USDA reported soybean export inspections for the week ending July 17 totaled 364,990 metric tonnes (MT), up modestly from 338,255 MT a year ago and sharply higher than the 151.346 MT reported last week (after today’s revisions).

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.15, down 12 3/4 cents, currently down 7 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.77 1/4, down 12 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.10 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.26, down 9 3/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.76 1/4, down 10 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.