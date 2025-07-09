Soybeans Losses Extend to Tuesday

Soybeans posted 3 to 10 ¼ cent losses across most contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 8 3/4 cents at $9.81. Soymeal futures were down $1.30 to $1.90/ton, as Soy Oil was up 4 to 18 points.
USDA reported a private export sale of 144,000 MT of soybean meal to Philippines this morning, with 97,000 MT or 2024/25 and 47,000 MT for 2025/26.
Crop Progress data showed 32% of the US soybean crop looming by Sunday, slightly ahead of the 31% average, with 8% setting pods. Condition ratings were steady at 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 1 point to 369. Ratings in IL were down 2 points, with OH losing 6 points. Improvement was noted in IN (+3), IA (+6), NE (+7), and SD (+11).
The EU commission estimates EU soybean imports at 14.52 MMT for the 2024/25 MY from July 1 of last year to June 30, up from 13.2 MMT last year.
Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.24 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash was $9.81, down 8 3/4 cents,
Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.21 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,
Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.17 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,
New Crop Cash was $9.69 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
