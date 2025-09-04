Soybeans Losses Continuing Early on Thursday

Soybeans are trading with 4 to 6 cent losses so far on Thursday morning. The market saw lower trade on Wednesday with contracts down 9 to 10 cents in the nearbys. There were 126 deliveries issued against September beans. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 9 3/4 cents at $9.54 1/4. Soymeal futures were up 40 cents in September but down $1.40 across other contracts.. Soy Oil futures were 69 to 82 points lower. There were 13 deliveries against September meal overnight, with 82 issued for September bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 185,000 MT of soybean meal to the Philippines on Wednesday morning for 2025/26. The weekly Export Sales report is delayed until Friday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Weekly Crop Progress data showed condition ratings down 4% to 65% on the week. The Brugler500 ratings fell 8 points to 366, which is now just 1 point above the same week last year. Most states saw a drop in ratings, with IL down 19 points, OH dropping 14, MO and NE 10 points lower and IA and IN down 3. Some improvement was noted in ND (+3), MN (+2), and SD (+1).

US soybean yield is estimated to total 53.28 bushel per acre according to an Allendale survey of producers, with production totaling 4.268 billion bushels.

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.16, down 9 3/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.54 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.31 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents, currently down 6 cents

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.50, down 9 1/2 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.