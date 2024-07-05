Soybeans Look to Friday to Close Out Holiday Week

Soybeans look to resume trading this morning at 8:30 am CDT. On Wednesday, they continued recent strength, with futures closing 6 ¾ to 11 ½ cents higher across the board. Soymeal was down 20 to 70 cents/ton August and September contracts, with the rest anywhere from steady to $1.60 higher. Soy Oil continues to hold the complex up, with gains of 95 to 167 points. Nearby Dalian Soybeans were down 1.3% on Thursday while the US was closed.

Estimates are running 200,000 to 600,000 MT for 23/24 sales ahead of today’s Export Sales report, with new crop in a range of 50,000 and 150,000 MT. Soy meal expectations are for 100,000 to 850,000 MT of combined sales for the current and the next MY, with bean oil ranging from net reductions of 5,000 to net sales of 25,000 MT.

Soybean exports totaled 1.41 MMT (51.8 mbu) in May, with the third quarter total at 229 mbu and 1.532 mbu reported for the MY through May 31. May’s total was down 20.38% from last month but up 42.94% from a year ago. Soybean meal shipments totaled 1.01 MMT, a 19.63% drop from last month and 6.5% below a year ago. Bean oil exports picked up to the largest level in 22 months at 42,508 MT.

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $11.76 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.20, up 7 1/2 cents,

Aug 24 Soybeans closed at $11.57 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $11.21 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $10.65 7/8, up 8 1/2 cents,

