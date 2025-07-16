Stocks

Soybeans Leaking with Ratings Strength

July 16, 2025 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are showing midday losses of 3 to 5 cents on Tuesday as contracts revert from early morning gains. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 4 cents at $9.57 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $3/ton, as Soy Oil is 60 to 65 points higher. 

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress data indicated 47% of US soybean crop was blooming by Sunday even with the 5-year average, with% setting pods. Ratings were up 4% to 70%, with the Brugler500 index taking all 5 ratings into account up 7 points to 376.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

NOPA from this morning showed a total of 185.7 mbu of soybeans crushed in June, above trade estimates. That was down 3.69% from May, but up 5.76% from last year and a June record. Soybean oil stocks were tallied at 1.366 billion lbs. 

Aug 25 Soybeans  are at $9.96 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.57 3/4, down 4 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans  are at $9.89 1/4, down 4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.21, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.54 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.