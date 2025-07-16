Soybeans Leaking with Ratings Strength

Soybeans are showing midday losses of 3 to 5 cents on Tuesday as contracts revert from early morning gains. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 4 cents at $9.57 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $3/ton, as Soy Oil is 60 to 65 points higher.
Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress data indicated 47% of US soybean crop was blooming by Sunday even with the 5-year average, with% setting pods. Ratings were up 4% to 70%, with the Brugler500 index taking all 5 ratings into account up 7 points to 376.
NOPA from this morning showed a total of 185.7 mbu of soybeans crushed in June, above trade estimates. That was down 3.69% from May, but up 5.76% from last year and a June record. Soybean oil stocks were tallied at 1.366 billion lbs.
Aug 25 Soybeans are at $9.96 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $9.57 3/4, down 4 cents,
Sep 25 Soybeans are at $9.89 1/4, down 4 cents,
Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.21, down 3 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $9.54 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,
