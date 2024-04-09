Soybeans Leaking Lower on Tuesday

The soybean market is trading 2 to 5 cents lower at midday. Soymeal futures are trading with losses of 70 to 8 cents so far. Soy Oil is feeling continued pressure after Monday’s weakness, with losses of 20 to 22 points in the nearbys on Tuesday.

USDA reported a large export sale of 124,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations for the current 23/24 MY this morning.

USDA is expected to show a slightly higher US 23/24 ending stocks total this Thursday in their WASDE report release, with the average trade guess up 4 mbu to 319 mbu. Trade estimate are in a range of 300 to 345 mbu.

May 24 Soybeans are at $11.76 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.22 1/8, down 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans are at $11.90, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $11.81 1/4, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $11.18 3/8, down 2 1/4 cents,

