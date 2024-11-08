Soybeans Leaking Lower on Friday Morning

Soybeans are pulling back to kick off Friday, with losses of 3 to 7 ½ cents. Bulls found some more spark after midday to extend the strength into the close. Contracts rallied 16 to 22 ¾ cents on the day. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 23 1/2 cents at $9.71. Soymeal futures shrugged off weakness settle with gains of 10 cents to $1.60/ton on the session. Soy Oil futures were up 184 to 204 points on the day.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed 2.04 MMT in soybean bookings during the week of 10/31, on the high end of the 1.2 to 2.2 MMT range of estimates. That was a 3-week low but 88.7% above the same week last year. The largest buyer was China, with purchases of 1.223 MMT, as unknown destinations was next up at 152,100 MT.

Meal sales were tallied at 398,608 MT in the week of 10/31, which was on the higher end of the 150,000 MT to 560,000 MT estimates. Bean oil sales totaled a massive 114,311 MT in that week, which exceeded the 0 to 60,000 MT estimates and was the largest week of sales since November 2012.

The annual baseline projection from the USDA indicates a 2025/26 soybean planted acreage figure initially projected at 85 million acres (vs. 87.1 mac this year).

Crop Production data will be updated later this morning by the USDA, with a Reuters survey of analysts expecting to see 52.8 bpa for yield, a 0.3 bpa drop from last month if realized. Production estimates are at an average of 4.557 bbu and down from 4.582 bbu in October. With a smaller expected production, US ending stocks are expected to slip lower by an average of 18 mbu to 532 mbu. The world soybean stocks are seen 0.59 MMT tighter to 134.06 MMT.

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $10.15 1/2, up 21 cents, currently down 7 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.71, up 23 1/2 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $10.26 1/4, up 22 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.50 3/4, up 21 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.