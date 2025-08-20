Soybeans Leaking Lower Early on Wednesday

Soybeans are down 1 to 2 cents so far on Wednesday morning. Futures eased off the Tuesday lows, but still closed with 6 to 8 cent losses. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 7 3/4 cents at $9.67. Soymeal futures closed with gains of 60 cents to $7.00, with Soy Oil futures back down 98 to 159 points on the day.

USDA reported a private export sale of 228,606 MT of soybeans to Mexico on Tuesday morning, all for 2025/26.

The second day of the ProFarmer Crop Tour finished off data in Nebraska, with soybean pod counts averaging 1,348.31, which was 15% above last year and 19.1% larger than the 3-year average. Pod counts in Indiana were down 2.31% from a year ago at 1,376.59, which was also 6.3% above the 3-year average.

Crop Progress data from NASS Monday afternoon showed conditions steady at 68% gd/ex, though the Brugler500 index was down another point to 373. Ratings in IL were up 8 points, with IA, MI and the Dakotas improving 2, and NE up 3 points. Some deterioration was noted in fringe states, with the Southeastern states dropping, and OH down 2 points.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean export total at 8.9 MMT for August, which is above the 8.8 MMT total from last week’s numbers.

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.13, down 7 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.67 1/1, down 7 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.33 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.53 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

New Crop Cash was $9.58 1/1, down 7 3/4 cents,

