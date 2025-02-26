Soybeans Leaking Back Lower on Wednesday Morning

Soybeans are down 1 to 2 cents across most contracts so far early on Wednesday. The soybean market closed mixed on Tuesday, with front months showing bulls battling back and up 1 to 2 ¼ cents and new crop November down ¾ cent. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was up 2 1/4 cents at $9.74 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.80 to $2.10/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 25 to 30 points on the day.

Brazil’s February soybean exports are estimated at 9.35 MMT, according to ANEC’s latest projection, down from the 9.72 MMT prior estimate.

EU soybean imports have been reported at 8.95 MMT from July 1 to Sunday, according to the European Commission, up from 8.03 MMT last year.

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.31 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.74 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.48 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.51, down 3/4 cent, currently down 1 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.86 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

