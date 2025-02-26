News & Insights

Soybeans Leaking Back Lower on Wednesday Morning

February 26, 2025 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are down 1 to 2 cents across most contracts so far early on Wednesday. The soybean market closed mixed on Tuesday, with front months showing bulls battling back and up 1 to 2 ¼ cents and new crop November down ¾ cent. The cmdtyView national front month Cash Bean price was up 2 1/4 cents at $9.74 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.80 to $2.10/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 25 to 30 points on the day.

Brazil’s February soybean exports are estimated at 9.35 MMT, according to ANEC’s latest projection, down from the 9.72 MMT prior estimate.

EU soybean imports have been reported at 8.95 MMT from July 1 to Sunday, according to the European Commission, up from 8.03 MMT last year. 

Mar 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.31 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.74 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.48 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.51, down 3/4 cent, currently down 1 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $9.86 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

